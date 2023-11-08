Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.47 and last traded at C$8.47. Approximately 8,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 21,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$298.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 57.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The business had revenue of C$18.69 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 2.339779 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

