AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Networks
Institutional Trading of AMC Networks
AMC Networks Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.16.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.