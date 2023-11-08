AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

