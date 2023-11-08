Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

DOX stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Amdocs by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

