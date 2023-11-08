América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3605 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 6.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

