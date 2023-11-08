American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

