American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

