American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

AWR opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American States Water by 176.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

