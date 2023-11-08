American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

