Americas Silver (USAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, analysts expect Americas Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Americas Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

