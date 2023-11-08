Americas Silver (USAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, analysts expect Americas Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
