AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $977.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $59.51.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.