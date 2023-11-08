Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Raised to $7.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.67% from the company’s previous close.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 159,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,242. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -208.40 and a beta of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,772.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

