Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.87 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

