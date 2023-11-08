Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $10.56

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

