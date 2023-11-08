Analysts Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Price Target at $17.31

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.31.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

NYSE FIHL opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. Fidelis Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.00 million. Analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

