Analysts Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $14.75

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 43,886 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,343,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 519,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

