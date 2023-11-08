Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $3.70

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGP opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

