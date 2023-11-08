Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $3.70

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.
NYSE UGP opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.
