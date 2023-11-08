Analyzing Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) and Vestis (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vestis and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestis 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vestis presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.43%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 222.50%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Vestis.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group $344.50 million 0.13 -$285.42 million ($1.95) -0.51

This table compares Vestis and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vestis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vestis and Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestis N/A N/A N/A Hydrofarm Holdings Group -33.94% -18.24% -11.15%

Summary

Vestis beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries. Vestis Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Roswell, Georgia.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, and Innovative Growers Equipment brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

