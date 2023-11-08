Analyzing Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and Prysmian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $701.44 million 5.21 -$724.01 million ($1.43) -4.24 Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 43.01

Analyst Ratings

Prysmian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Plug Power and Prysmian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 7 10 0 2.59 Prysmian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plug Power currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 178.22%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Prysmian.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Prysmian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -95.15% -20.27% -14.14% Prysmian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prysmian beats Plug Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; Liquefaction systems; and Electrolyzers that are hydrogen generators optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution. It also provides industrial and network components for various industries, which includes mining, railway, marine, solar and wind automotive, and oil and gas sectors, as well as cranes, rolling stocks, elevators & escalators; network components, including connectors and terminals for low, medium, high, and extra-high voltage cables and submarine cable systems for industrial, construction, and infrastructure applications, as well as for power transmission and distribution grids. In addition, the company offers electronics and optical sensing solutions; and manufactures optical fiber, optical cables, and optical fiber submarine cables for the telecommunications sector. Prysmian S.p.A. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

