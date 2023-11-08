Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Trading Down 11.0 %

ANDE stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. Andersons has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on ANDE

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,335,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $125,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Krueger sold 26,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,335,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,065. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at $7,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.