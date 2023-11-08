Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.48

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 179353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens upped their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,944 shares of company stock worth $2,036,065. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

