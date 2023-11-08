Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 98.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $224.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

