Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 711,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Angi by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Angi by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.64.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

