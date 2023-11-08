Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 593,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,518. The firm has a market cap of $870.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 26,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

