ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43, RTT News reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $6.14 on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. 211,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,094. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $360,662.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,242,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,889,258. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

