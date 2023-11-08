Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 16th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.