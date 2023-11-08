AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,793,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 142,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average is $120.91. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,849 shares of company stock worth $2,737,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

