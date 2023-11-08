Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

