AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1,070.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

AQB stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.40. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

