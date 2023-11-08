AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 10.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.40. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,203,458 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 351,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Featured Articles

