Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $36.13.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 89.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

