Ardmore Shipping Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

