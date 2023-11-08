Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arko to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 52,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $886.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arko by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,529 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 174,306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 174,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

