Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) PT Lowered to $7.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Arko has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $880.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Arko had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 9.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

