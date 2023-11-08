Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.27% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 116.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

