Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

ARTNA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 2,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,819. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

