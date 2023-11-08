Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Arvinas Trading Up 5.1 %

ARVN opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $951.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.