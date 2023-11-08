Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Arvinas Trading Up 5.1 %
ARVN opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $951.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $57.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.