Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $192.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.34% from the stock’s current price.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 48,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,432. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.