Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
