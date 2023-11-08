AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,125 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. 2,389,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,962,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

