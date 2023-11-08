Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.84

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 10332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

