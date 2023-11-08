Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 125,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.16.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

