Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $225.20. The stock had a trading volume of 125,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.