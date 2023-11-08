AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $8.03

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $9.46. AvidXchange shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 470,888 shares traded.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,531.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

