Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE ASM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

