Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ASM shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.