Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $233.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $231.71 and last traded at $228.37, with a volume of 223418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.37.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

