AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AXT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AXT by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

