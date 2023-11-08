B. Riley Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 835.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.