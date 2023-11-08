B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 8.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.17. 229,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 364,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 264.90%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,284,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,836,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.