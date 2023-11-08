B. Riley Weighs in on Augmedix, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

AUGX stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of -0.38.

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 57.70% and a negative return on equity of 980.09%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

