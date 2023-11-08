B. Riley Weighs in on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
GreenPower Motor Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of GPV opened at C$4.48 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of C$2.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.20. The firm has a market cap of C$111.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.54.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
